Sunday November 24, 2019

-Kirinyaga County Governor, Anne Mumbi Waiguru has asked Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), George Kinoti to order for the arrest of a middle aged man who was caught on camera slapping a lady cashier at Eastmatt Supemarket, Kajiado branch.





A man is seen slapping the cashier who is a lady in the unsettling video.





It was not immediately clear why the man resorted to assaulting the lady in the glare of CCTV cameras.





Now commenting on social media on Saturday, Waiguru said that the violence that was being meted out on the victim was unacceptable.





"This is completely unacceptable. Gender based violence cannot be tolerated and must stop. I appeal to @DCI_Kenya @NPSOfficial_KE to take action on this matter. @citizentvkenya #kajiadoEastmatt, " Waiguru wrote on her Twitter page.





The man identified as Kirruti Taraya reportedly assaulted Sharon Atieno on Tuesday.

He was arrested and detained before he was released on Wednesday after Sharon allegedly withdrew the case.





However, the CCTV footage went viral on social media creating public uproar which led to his re-arrest on Saturday.





He is being held at Kajiado Police Station and will be arraigned at Kajido Law Courts on Monday.



