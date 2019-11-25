Monday, November 25, 2019 - Anne Kiguta was overcome by emotions on Sunday night while paying tribute to her K24 colleague, Daniel Chemjor, who died last week in a tragic car accident.





Chemjor died after his car veered off the road and plunged 200 feet into a gorge along Iten-Kabarnet road.





Kiguta revealed that she and the late Chemjor had come along way having started their careers at KTN thirteen years ago.





“I remember the day we met in the corridors of the Standard Group. His first day there when we both began out television careers.





“I was a bright-eyed presenter and he was a trainee news director and we both rose through to the top of this profession as he became one of the finest news directors in this business.





“We reconnected here at Mediamax as he was among those who started this show, Punchline.





“He was actually supposed to direct tonight’s show,” Kiguta said while holding back tears.





Watch the video below.



