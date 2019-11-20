Wednesday November 20, 2019 -Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has come out to set the record straight, after she skipped President Uhuru Kenyatta's meeting with Mt Kenya leaders in Sagana last Friday.





Speaking during an interview on Tuesday, Waiguru said she failed to attend the meeting because she had traveled outside the country.





The former Devolution Cabinet Secretary said the meeting had been called on short notice, therefore making it difficult for her to attend.





"I was out of the country and it was called on a very short notice I think Wednesday night, and I could not get a flight from where I was," she said.





The vocal governor said she followed the events at the meeting despite not attending, adding that President Kenyatta has done all he can to transform the lives of Mt Kenya residents.





On matters BBI, Waiguru affirmed her support for the initiative adding that the handshake has changed many things in the political landscape of the nation.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



