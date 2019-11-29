Friday, November 29, 2019 -A disgruntled customer caused day-light drama after he stormed a bank armed with a hammer and threatened to assault the staff.





With anger written all over his face, the disgruntled man lectured the bank staff like toddlers and wondered why they keep taking him round in circles instead of attending to his grievances.





They were joking with his hard earned money that he had saved in the bank, forcing him to take extreme measures.





Watch video.

This one Went to Old Mutual with a hammer and promised to Moer everyone because they are refusing to help him. pic.twitter.com/arZoqLiLzx — Man's Not Barry Roux  (@AdvBarryRoux) November 21, 2019



