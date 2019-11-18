Monday, November 18, 2019 - The 2019 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) results are out, just 18 days after the competition of the examinations.





The results were officially released by Education Cabinet Secretary, Prof George Magoha, on Monday at the Kenya National Examinations Council headquarters in Nairobi.





A total of 1,088,986 candidates sat for the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education exams in October out of which 50.17% were boys while 49.82% were girls.





The last papers to be marked were the Kiswahili Insha and English Language composition and by Thursday last week they were done.





Over the last three years, the Ministry has been releasing the results earlier than the previous years.





Traditionally, KCPE exams were released right before or after Christmas Day.





The results can be accessed by sending the candidates’ KCPE index number to short code 20076





The top candidate in the 2019 KCPE examinations is Andrew Michael Munyiri with 440 marks





Followed by Flavian Onyango, Jane Cheptoo and Sean Ndungu all with 430 marks.





The full list will follow shortly.



