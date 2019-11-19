Tuesday, November 19, 2019 - Although Andrew Kibe insists that he has never slept with his co-presenter, Kamene Goro, or even attempted to solicit for sex from her, it seems something might he happening behind the scenes





A video of Kibe goofing around with curvy Kamene Goro with his balls almost exploding have made netizens conclude that the two controversial presenters might be exchanging fluids.





Kamene Goro being a self-confessed sex addict who has bedded over 30 men, spreading her legs to Andrew Kibe, a self-confessed hyena, is not a big deal.





Watch the video and being the judge.