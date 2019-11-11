Monday, November 11, 2019 - Celebrated Kenyan rapper, Nyamari Ongegu better known as Nyashinski, has been around for over two decades and is still ruling the airwaves.





The former Kleptomaniaxx member, who took a break from music to try life in the US and made a sensational comeback a decade later, recently got married to his long-time girlfriend.





The comeback king has excited netizens after he took to social media to post a photo showing his emerging grey hair.





The rapper is demanding more respect from his peers as he feels with age comes wisdom and respect.





While sharing the photo, he wrote:





“Today henceforth, you young bulls greet me with two hands!”





See the photo and reaction below.