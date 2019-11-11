Monday November 11, 2019 - Makadara MP, George Aladwa, has advised former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on how to deal with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s deception ahead of 2022.





Speaking yesterday during the ODM thanksgiving rally in Kibra following Imran Okoth’s victory in the by-election, Aladwa advised the former premier to watch out for Uhuru come 2022.





He asked President Uhuru Kenyatta not to deceive Raila Odinga in 2022.





He cautioned that if there were signs of deception, the ODM leader should outsmart the President.





The legislator went on to reiterate that the fate of the handshake depended entirely on Raila, and that his followers would turn their backs on it if he advised so.





"I want Uhuru to hear this. Let Uhuru not deceive you in 2022, when you sense deception, deceive him. If you told us that the handshake is over today we would not hesitate to make a u-turn," he spoke.





Aladwa's statement came amid an ongoing succession battle, and confusion about whether Odinga will contest the presidency in the next General Election.





