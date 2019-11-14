Thursday, November 14, 2019 - Kenyan singer and businesswoman, Esther Akoth better known Akothee, has come out guns blazing after Kiss FM presenter, Andrew Kibe, called her Mzungu baby daddy an ‘ancestor’





The mother of five and self-declared president of single mothers, lost her cool and went ham on Kibe for disrespecting her favorite baby daddy, Dominic.





She went on to gush over the baby daddy and reminded people that the man they are calling an ‘ancestor’ is a former French envoy who can bankroll their entire communities.





“At least I am brave enough to share my life, but some idiots don’t even have a life to share since they can’t face reality and living on celebrities’ lives for content! Now if a whole Media calls the father of my children an ancestor, someone who can feed him together with his community, what will fans call him?” posed Akothee.





“Mtanikoma maumbwa nyinyi, he is a father to my children living a better life than your children in a public school with torn shoes, pending rent and debts left right, you have audacity to call him names.”





Read her rant below.