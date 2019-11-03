Sunday, November 3, 2019

-A thirsty dude left a slay queen begging for mercy during marathon sex after he proved that Kenyan men are not weak in sex like some ladies claim.





In a video that has spread on social media like bushfire, the petite slay queen is heard begging the starved dude to go slow but the dude responds saying that he has no time to waste.





“ Aki chill kidogo nimechoka” the slay queen is heard begging but the thirsty hyena responds saying, “ Hakuna cha kuchill hapa.”





Perhaps the guy leaked the video to show how he is a bedroom bully.





Watch the viral video that has taken the internet by storm.







