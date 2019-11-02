Saturday November 2, 2019

-Malindi MP, Aisha Jumwa, has revealed the dirty things that Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has been doing to Kilifi residents.





Speaking at Magarini on Friday, Jumwa accused Odinga of fielding nominations slot in Kilifi County Assembly with some people from Nyanza region.





Further, Jumwa said, Odinga rewarded his brother Oburu Oginga the East Africa Legislative Assembly seat despite having promised to give it to Kilifi.





"Amason Kingi knows some people were given nominations to assembly by Raila despite the fact that they are not locals,” Jumwa said.





"Kilifi was to get the EALA seat but Raila decided to award Oburu. We tried hard to help ODM here but we got nothing. It's a big shame," Jumwa added.





Jumwa has been at loggerheads with Raila Odinga and ODM following her decision to work with Deputy President William Ruto ahead of 2022 polls.



