Monday November 25, 2019 - Chief Justice David Maraga has ordered the closure of Kandara and Wanguru Law Courts to cut down on expenditure of the Judiciary.





Kandara Law Court is in Muranga County while Wanguru court is in Kirinyaga County which in reality are in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s bedroom.





Judiciary Chief Registrar, Anne Amadi, made the announcement on Monday and s aid Kandara and Wanguru law courts are among stations that have been issued closure notices due to overflow of septic tanks and blockage of sewer lines.

“With a 50 per cent reduction on Judiciary’s budget for maintenance of buildings, equipment and other assets and slashing of the development budget, it means some court stations could close down," Amadi said.





This comes after Maraga warned the Executive against slashing Sh3 billion from their budget adding that several operations will stand paralysed.





Maraga had also accused the Executive of planning a petition to remove him from office by the end of December this year.



