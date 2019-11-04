Monday November 4, 2019 - Chief Justice David Maraga has hit back at Garissa Township MP, Aden Duale, over claims he made alleging that the Judiciary was playing politics by saying that its budgetary allocations have been cut.





Maraga rubbished this claim and told Duale that the Judiciary was not in the business of playing politics and it would not play politics with an important issue as budgetary allocation.





"In his statement, Honourable Duale - I was surprised - is reported to have said that the Judiciary budget has not been cut and that we are playing politics.”





“I find that interesting.”





“The Judiciary does not play politics and worst of all we could not start playing that game on a serious issue like this one, " the Chief Justice said.





The Judiciary is locked in a tussle with other arms of Government, especially the Executive led by President Uhuru Kenyatta, over the allocation of funds.





CJ Maraga held the view that funds that the judicial arm of Government was receiving were not commensurate with the bewildering array of responsibilities that it was dealing with.





He warned that budgetary cuts would impact significantly on the ability of the courts to dispense their duties.



