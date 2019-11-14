Thursday November 14, 2019 - Homa Bay Governor, Cyprian Awiti, appeared before the Senate’s Public Accounts and Investments Committee (PAIC) on Thursday to answer questions relating to use of public funds allocated to his county.





Awiti had failed to honor a number of summons issued the by PAIC, prompting the committee Chairman, Homa Bay Senator, Moses Kajwang’, to threaten issuance of a warrant of arrest.





Awiti, however, defended his absence on Thursday morning saying he had been undergoing treatment abroad.





Senators were left confused after the Governor tabled a document written in German that was supposed to support his claim that he had been unwell and was receiving treatment abroad.





He went further to explain that Senators should be lenient on him because he could not read some of the documents needed to fully understand the events in his County during the period of his absence.





“I have been unwell.”





“I cannot even read well now.”





“I was recently in Germany and India for treatment.





“My eyes are really troubling me,” Awiti stated.





Awiti had been away from the County for several months over the past year where he has been battling with eye problems.





There have been reports that Awiti had gone blind at some point after an operation at a city clinic – prompting him to seek specialized treatment abroad.



