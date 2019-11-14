Thursday November 14, 2019 - Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has declared that he will be running for Presidency in the 2022 polls, after months of toying with the idea of going for the top seat.





Speaking in Kalamba Ward on Tuesday, Kibwana said that he is the man to save the nation from the agony of this bad economy orchestrated by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto.





Kibwana, who is ranked among the best serving Governors, said that he has the required experience to be the chief executive of this country.





He noted that he has what it takes to take the nation to the next level on matters of democracy and bettering the economy.





“My experience from Makueni tells me I have what it takes to govern all the other counties combined and inflame development ideologies that have never been witnessed before,” he said.





According to him, he is under intense pressure from Kenyans to run for President, adding that he has heeded their calls.





“How can I decline the people’s call to occupy an office that provides room for me to do what I love?” he posed, while claiming that he was otherwise planning to retire after 2022.





"To spur economic development, a leader should first understand the people’s needs and provide consultation space for others in order to offer the best solutions to the needs," he said.



