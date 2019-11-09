Konza Technopolis Development Authority (KoTDA) is seeking competent, capable, ambitious, self-motivated and dynamic individuals that demonstrate the appropriate expertise and experience to contribute to the development of the Konza Technopolis into a sustainable world class technology hub.

The Mission of Konza Technopolis Development Authority is “to develop a sustainable smart city and innovation ecosystem contributing to Kenya’s knowledge economy”.

Konza Technopolis as an area of Innovation is especially suited to Education Institutions, Research & Development Centres and Commercial interests in the sectors of Life sciences, Engineering and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES).

To this end the Government Of Kenya has begun the process of upgrading Phase 1 horizontal infrastructure, construction of the KoTDA Hub, the Government cloud infrastructure and establishment of Kenya’s first dedicated research and innovation University.

Konza Technopolis is also a special economic Zone with Incentives targeted at participating enterprises.

KoTDA therefore invites qualified and interested individuals to apply for the under listed position:

Job Title: Accountant

Ref No: KoTDA/HR33/2019

Grade: 6

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh 60,000- 110,000 p.m

Terms of Service: Permanent & Pensionable

Department: Corporate Services

Job Specification

Duties and responsibilities

i. Verifying Payment vouchers and Staff Imprests in accordance with the laid down Financial procedures, policies and regulations;

ii. Supervision of cash collections and banking balancing and reconciling cash books on daily basis including balancing and reconciling cash books on daily basis.

iii. Verifying posting of payments and receipts in the cashbook for accuracy

iv. Providing safe custody of payment vouchers and approved journal

v. Preparing and updating creditor, debtors and general ledgers

vi. Ensuring statutory deductions are remitted on time

vii. Maintaining and updating the Authority vote book.

viii. Preparing Bank Reconciliation statements

Person Specification

For appointment to this grade, the candidate must have:

i. Bachelors Degree in Commerce, Business Management, Business Administration (Accounting or Finance option) or other relevant and equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution.

ii. Proficiency in computer applications and

iii. Fulfil the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution

How to Apply

All applications should include the job title, job ref on the subject line of the application email and must be accompanied with a detailed curriculum vitae and copies of relevant certificates.

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to comply with requirements of Chapter six of the constitution.

Interested applicants should email their details to info@hcbskenya.com

All applications should be received before/on Monday 18th November 2019.

KoTDA is an equal opportunity employer.

The Authority is committed to implementing the provisions of the Constitution – Chapter 232 (1) on fair competition and merit, representation of Kenya’s diverse communities and affording equal employment opportunities to men and women, members of all ethnic groups and persons with disabilities. Therefore, qualified women, youth, the marginalized and people living with disabilities are encouraged to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.