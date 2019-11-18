Monday, November 18, 2019 - A teacher was left cursing the day he was born after he was beaten by one of his students in broad daylight.





A video going round on social media shows the primary school girl exchanging heavy kicks and blows with the teacher, as other pupils cheered her.





She overpowered the well-built teacher and almost knocked him to the ground.





Hot slaps and blows landed on the poor teacher, leaving him covered in shame.





It took the intervention of another teacher to stop the fight.





Watch the video.