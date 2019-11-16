Saturday, November 16, 2019

-Here’s an interview that a 23 year old prostitute, who earns around $3000 a week, had with New York Post.





She revealed the type of men that she has encountered in the line of business.





The young prostitute narrated how she once encountered a man with a big penis that shocked her and forced her to turn him down.





The poor guy cried like a baby after she denied him sex.





This is worth reading.





How small exactly is a small penis?

“Small penises I tend to think are the ‘micropenis’ which are roughy less than an inch to two inches.

“Normal small/average is around three inches. From there to about five to six is about average. Six and above I consider larger.

“Biggest was as long and thick as my forearm and I decline. Poor guy burst into tears as he can’t get laid it’s so big. Plus at that size they never really get hard.”

How many men do you have sex with on an average night?

“On busy Friday and Saturday nights probably can have between seven to nine clients in six hours.

“Most of the guys have been out partying so it’s limited to 30 minute bookings.”

How much do you earn?

“I am earning roughly $3,000 tax free a week.”

Who introduced you to it?

“Myself. I was young and horny and rebellious. Had a great upbringing. Beautiful parents, great schools etc. For me it seems like a logical outlet. Lots of sex in private and I get paid.

“Was very internet savvy so googled brothels and the one I started (and am now working at) had a website so I started there.

“Although it was dodgier when I started than it is now.”

Do you always enjoy the sex or do you fake it for their pleasure?

“I pretty much always enjoy it.

“Some guys are terrible, but I’ll politely and humorously put suggestions to them to improve their technique and how to get me off.

“99% enjoy the feedback and respond accordingly.

“Seriously though – there is so much bad sex out there.

“No wonder most wives/women/men want to cheat, it does take practice.”

What is the average age of the ladies at your brothel? Are all the women what you would consider good-looking?

“We’ve got some gorgeous girls, average ones and some you wouldn’t look twice at on the street.

“Average age is around 28. It’s strange, chuck a semi pretty girl into a brothel with nice lingerie and she can make a fortune and be worshipped like a goddess.”

Do you ever randomly hook up with guys at bars or do you get your fill of sex at work?

“I get my sex fill at work but I crave sex that I instigate.

“The teasing, foreplay, flirting, tension you can’t replicate in a brothel.

“I do miss that, plus the intimacy and love of sex with a partner.”