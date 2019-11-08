Friday, November 8, 2019

- A family is crying for justice after newly elect Kibra MP,Imran Okoth, reportedly caused the death of their lovely father during the just concluded campaigns.





The elderly man identified as, Mzee Nelson Chesoni, was reportedly hit by a white vehicle that was part of Imran’s campaign entourage along Mbagathi Way when he was jogging and left for the dead.





Activist Boniface Mwangi, who was neighbours with the deceased, congratulated Imran for capturing the Kibra seat and urged him to record a statement with the police because he witnessed the hit and run accident.





See Mwangi’s tweets demanding the deceased’s justice.

Congratulations @ImranOkoth on your win. Now help us find the white vehicle in your campaign team that killed my neighbour,Mzee Chesoni.Gentle soul that was loved by all of us in our hood.He loved his daily walks and he was hit and left for dead along Mbagathi Rd. #BedroomSecured November 8, 2019

Here are more details on the accident that killed Mzee Nelson Chesoni. MP elect Kibra @ImranOkoth witnessed the accident and we hope he can record a statement with the police. Anyone with more details can DM me or @brendawambui . Mzee has been my neigbour for the last 11 years. November 8, 2019