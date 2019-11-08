0 , , , ,
A+ A-
Friday, November 8, 2019- A family is crying for justice after newly elect Kibra MP,Imran Okoth, reportedly caused the death of their lovely father during the just concluded campaigns.

The elderly man identified as, Mzee Nelson Chesoni, was reportedly hit by a white vehicle that was part of Imran’s campaign entourage along Mbagathi Way when he was jogging and left for the dead.

Activist Boniface Mwangi, who was neighbours with the deceased, congratulated Imran for capturing the Kibra seat and urged him to record a statement with the police because he witnessed the hit and run accident.

See Mwangi’s tweets demanding the deceased’s justice.


The Kenyan DAILY POST
Loading...
Share to:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
Top