Wednesday, November 27, 2019 -A social media user has narrated about an unfortunate incidence that happened on Sunday which led to the death of a young man with a bright future, who worked as an Economist.





The girlfriend stabbed him to death after a domestic quarrel.





Read the post on what exactly happened that fateful Sunday, leading to the untimely death of a young man with a bright future.















Here's a photo of the deceased.