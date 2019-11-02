Abt Associates, a major American business and government research, technical assistance, and consulting company, manages the USAID-funded Vector Control Task Order 1.





Task Order 1 will support the U.S. President’s Malaria Initiative (PMI) and USAID to plan and implement an integrated vector control approach with the overall goal of reducing the burden of malaria. Abt has implemented indoor residual spraying (IRS) for PMI since 2011, delivering high-quality IRS programs and gathering the most comprehensive vector control entomological data in the world.

Under this contract, Abt will implement entomological monitoring to guide programs focused on insecticide-treated mosquito nets and IRS and continue to assist PMI in reducing the burden of malaria through IRS and capacity building in 24 African countries where malaria is endemic. Abt also will continue to support PMI in IRS monitoring and evaluation, as well as environmental compliance.

The PMI VectorLink Kenya Project is led by Abt Associates, an international development organization composed of dedicated professionals who provide technical assistance, research, analysis, and practical training services in more than 128 countries.

The PMI VectorLink Kenya Project seeks candidates to assist in implementing in six sub counties (Rongo, Awendo, Uriri, Suna East, Suna West and Nyatike) in Migori and Eight Sub- counties (Rangwe, Homa Bay Township, Ndhiwa, Mbita, Rachuonyo North, Kabondo, Kasipul and Suba) in Homa Bay county Kenya in the following temporary positions:

Position: Data Entry Clerks (DECs)

Team Lead: Data center Team Lead

Location: Migori and Homa Bay Counties, Kenya

No. Required: 53 (23 Migori and 30 Homa Bay)

Overall Purpose: To execute efficient data entry and data cleaning services to PMI Vectorlink project. Under the overall supervision of the M&E manager, he/she will be expected to work closely with the DEC Team Lead and the database coordinator in executing the specified roles below.

Specific Responsibilities:

· Verifying data and ensuring entries are correct daily.

· Ensure that data from the field captures defined variables.

· Syncing data on a daily basis.

· Ensure daily filing of the data forms after entry into the database as per protocol

· Update the data center tracking sheet daily.

· Daily cleaning to eliminate discrepancies.

Required qualifications and experience:

· Vocational training in IT related course

· 1 year experience desirable

· Familiarity with DHIS -2 is desirable

· Additional professional training in data entry preferred.

· Excellent knowledge of Microsoft Office and database software

Desirable

· Willingness to reside within the County of jurisdiction

· Ability to work with minimal supervision

· Willingness to work for 6 days a week (Monday to Saturday) for approximately 8-12 hours per day

· Ability to work as a team player even in an environment of high daily targets.

NB: These positions will be on a short term contract, not more than 2 months and/or on need basis.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send a cover letter and updated CV to KenyaJobs@abtassoc.com with the title of the position being applied for in the e-mail subject line specifying the work location preferred i.e. county and ward e.g. ‘Store keeper-Migori county – North Kamagambo’ by COB, November, 3rd 2019.