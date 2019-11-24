Livestock Production Officer (12 Posts)





JG “K”

Responsibilities

· Providing technical advice in Animal Production, Livestock Marketing, range management and apiculture to promote economic livestock farming and

· Assisting in organizing extension activities including field days, field demonstrations, farmer field schools and farm visits.

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, one must:-

· Be a Kenyan Citizen

· Be in possession of a Bachelor of Science degree in any of the following disciplines: Animal Science/Animal Production, Agriculture, Agribusiness, Food Science and Technology, Agriculture and Home Economics, Range Management/ Natural Resource Management, Livestock/Agricultural Economics and Dairy Technology, Agricultural Education and Extension, Animal Health and Management or any other relevant and equivalent qualifications from a recognized Institution.

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable





Assistant Livestock Production Officer III (10 Posts)

JG “H”

Responsibilities

· Assisting in organizing and executing livestock extension duties at this level;

· Assisting in designing livestock enterprise plans, and

· Assisting in training ward staff and farmers.

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, one must:-

· Be a Kenyan Citizen

· Be in possession of a Diploma in any of the following fields; Animal husbandry, Dairy Science and Technology, Agriculture and Home Economics, Animal Health and Production and range management/farm management from recognized institution

· Have a Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade of C (Plain) or its Equivalent.

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable





Livestock Production Assistant II (10 Posts)

JG “G”

Responsibilities

· Assisting in the dissemination of Livestock Production technologies, such as construction of livestock housing and structures, clean milk production, pasture and fodder production and conservation, farm planning, gross margin analysis, on farm feed formulation and

· Participating in ward development action plans and collection of livestock data and information within the sub-location.

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, one must:-

· Be a Kenyan Citizen

· Have attained a two (2) year certificate in any of the following fields; Animal Husbandry, Dairy Science and Technology, Agriculture and Home Economics, Animal Health and Production and range management/farm management from recognize institutions.

· Have a Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade of C- (Minus) or it’s Equivalent.

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable





Veterinary Officer (9 Posts)

JG “L”

Responsibilities

· Undertaking disease control activities such as disease search, vaccination and enforcement of livestock movement regulations;

· Participating in the training of stakeholders in vector control programmes;

· Treating sick animals;

· Advising on good veterinary practices;

· Collecting’ data and preparing reports on animal health, products and markets;

· Providing advise on animal breeding and welfare;

· Undertaking postmortem examination and other diagnostic tests; and

· Any other lawful duties that may be assigned from time to time.

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, one must:-

· Be a Kenyan citizen.

· Be in possession of a Bachelor of Veterinary Medicine (BVM) Degree from a recognized institution.

· Be registered by the Kenya Veterinary Board.

· Have a Certificate in computer applications from a recognized institution.

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable

How to Apply

Applications including detailed Curriculum Vitae (C.V), Copies of Academic and Professional Certificates, Testimonials, National Identification Card or Passport and any other supporting documents should be submitted in sealed envelope, to reach the undersigned by 16th December, 2019 at 5 p.m

Hand delivered applications should be submitted to the County Public Service Board Offices located next to the Governor’s Office.

Please NOTE that all applicants will be required to provide copies of clearance certificates from the following institutions:

· The Criminals Investigations Department (CID)

· The Higher Education Loans Board (HELB),

· The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA)

· The Ethics and Anti- Corruption Commission (EACC) and

· Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)

Bungoma County is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Youth, Women, Persons with Disabilities, Minority and Marginalized groups are particularly encouraged to apply.

The Secretary

County Public Service Board

P.O BOX 2489-50200