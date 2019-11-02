Nursing Officer I

BUC SCALE 9

Qualifications

· A Higher National Diploma in Nursing from a recognized training institution;

· Been registered as a Kenya Registered Community Health Nurse by the Nurses, Midwives and Nursing Council of Kenya;

· At least five (5) years related work experience in a busy health facility; Post qualification;

· Registration Certificate issued by the Nursing Council of Kenya;

· Valid practicing license from the Nursing Council of Kenya;

· Certificate in computer application skills from a recognized institution; and

· Demonstrable ability, initiative and professional competence in organizing, directing and executing work at this level.

Responsibilities

· Expected to participate in the counseling of patients and staff;

· May be called upon to take charge of a number of health units within the medical facility;

· Assessing, planning, implementing nursing interventions and evaluating patient’s outcomes; diagnosing common health conditions;

· Providing appropriate healthcare service including Integrated Management of Childhood Illnesses (IMCI), Integrated Management of Adolescents and Adulthood illnesses (IMAI), immunization and reproductive health;

· Providing health education and counseling to patients/clients and community on identified health needs; referring patients and clients appropriately;

· Facilitating patients’ admission and initiating discharge plans; maintaining records on patients/clients health condition and care;

· Ensuring a tidy and safe clinical environment; collecting and collating data for research;

· Evaluating healthcare outcomes on patients/clients and preparing individualized reports;

· Conducting assessment of University health needs;

· Planning, implementing interventions and preparing periodic reports;

· Identifying occupational health needs and making appropriate recommendations; and

· Any other duties that may be assigned from time to time.





Assistant Procurement Officer

BUC SCALE 9

Qualifications

· A relevant degree in Business Administration, Economics or Bachelor of Commerce in Supplies Management or its equivalent from a recognized Institution;

· Five (5) years relevant work experience;

· Possess knowledge and experience in application of relevant computer packages;

· Certified Procurement and Supply Professional Part III (CPSP) or equivalent from a recognized institution is an added advantage

· Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results

Responsibilities

· Supervising staff in the section;

· Maintaining Procurement documents and ensuring they are under safe custody;

· Receiving requisitions from users for purchase of goods and services;

· Inviting Quotations and Tenders from registered Suppliers and progressing the same;

· Opening of quotation and Evaluating with the appointed Committee, whenever appointed;

· Placing order(s)to the awarded Supplier and progressing deliveries to ensure supplies do arrive as per order;

· Receive supplies and ensuring they are correct to specifications and in good condition as per the order;

· Assist in Inventory Management;

· Coordinating Purchasing and Supplies activities within the section;

· Preparing Procurement Reports; and

· Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time.





Executive Secretary

BUC SCALE 9

Qualifications

· Higher National Diploma in Secretarial Studies;

· KCSE mean grade C with C+ passes in languages;

· Business English III;

· Office Practice II;

· Good communication and public relations skills;

· Office Management III;

· Secretarial Duties II;

· Commerce II;

· Personnel Management III;

· Shorthand III;

· (Minimum100/110/120wpm) or equivalent;

· Typewriting III (50/60wpm);

· A Computer Literate, MS Office and Database Management;

· At least seven (7) years relevant work experience;

· A Bachelor’s degree Management or related areas or CPS II will be an added advantage.

Responsibilities

· Personal Secretary role;

· Undertake some administrative work of the Office as assigned;

· Manage incoming and outgoing of the office effectively;

· File, maintain and manage records effectively;

· Maintain the diary of meetings and itineraries;

· Effectively manage office appointments and handle visitors’ effectively;

· Maintain record of office equipment and plant.

· Co-ordination of messangerial and cleansing services in the office; and

· Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time.





Research Assistant

BUC SCALE 7

Qualifications

· Have at least an Upper Second Class Honors Bachelor’s degree in Education, Humanities and Social Sciences and recognized University in the relevant field;

· Registered for a relevant Master’s degree; and

· Be registered or registrable with the relevant professional body.

· With a knowledge of Bio-statistics or social statistics and competency in data

Responsibilities

· Work under the general guidance of a more experienced officer in Academic or an Administrative unit of the University to be exposed to broad research and administrative dynamics: and

· Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time.





Assistant Systems Administrator

BUC SCALE 10

Qualifications

· Higher National Diploma in Computer Science/Information Technology/ Electrical and Electronics or its equivalent from a recognized institution;

· Six (6) years working experience in a relevant field;

· Relevant ICT certification;

· Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results.

Responsibilities

· Implement and maintain server systems, data communication infrastructure and services;

· Plan, design and implement server systems, infrastructure and services;

· Provide systems administration services for university servers;

· Install, configure, optimize and maintain server systems;

· Internet and e-Mail servers administration; and

· Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time.





Assistant Accountant I

BUC SCALE 10

Qualifications

· Passed CPA III; 6 years relevant working experience

· Served in grade of Assistant Accountant II for at least 3 years;

· Knowledge in Financial Management Information Systems;

· Certificate of relevant computer packages from a recognized institution; and

· Bachelor’s Degree in a relevant field will be an added advantage

Responsibilities

· Performing a variety of Financial Accounting work under appropriate guidance of a Senior Officer;

Other duties will entail

· Preparation of budgets;

· Ensuring that all receipts and payments are properly recorded;

· Ensuring that all transactions are properly recorded in accordance with University regulations and policies;

· Supervising a small section and preparing monthly reports; and

· Any other duties that may be assigned from time to time.





Driver

BUC SCALE 5

Qualifications

· Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education D+ (plus) or equivalent;

· Valid Driving license for vehicle class BC&E;

· Five (5) years related work experience in a recognized institution;

· Certificate of good conduct;

· S.V license for bus and mini/bus (for bus and minibus drivers);

· Attended a public relation courses;

· Occupational Trade test II;

· Basic certificate on first Aid/ and five fighting certificate;

· Defensive driving certificate from the

· Automobile association (AA) of Kenya or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

· Accident free record or if any the records show that they were not in any way attributable to the driver’s Negligence

Responsibilities

· Drive University vehicle assigned to him/her for specified duties;

· Maintain work tickets for vehicle assigned;

· Carry out routine checks on the vehicle’s cooling, oil, electrical and brake systems, tyre pressure;

· Carry out minor mechanical repairs on the vehicle;

· Detect and report of malfunctioning vehicle systems;

· Ensure safety of passengers and goods therein;

· Ensure security of the vehicle on and off the road;

· Maintain cleanliness of the vehicle; and

· Any other duties that may be assigned from time to time.





Registry Clerical Officer

BUC SCALE 5

Qualifications

· Certificate in Business Management or records and Archive management or its equivalent from a recognized institution;

· Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education

· (KCSE) mean grade C- or its approved equivalent;

· Advanced Certificate in Business Management or

· Records and Archive management or its equivalent from a recognized institution will be an added advantage; and

· Demonstrate competence and ability.

Responsibilities

· Receive correspondences / mail from various sources – internal and external;

· Dispatch mail and other documents internally and externally;

· Control and trace the movement of files and documents within the organization;

· Open / close files as required;

· Update and maintain files by filing documents;

· Promptly retrieve and avail the required records and information;

· Compile statistical records, and avail information to action officers; and

· Any other duties that may be assigned from time to time.





Stores Clerical Officer

BUC SCALE 5

Qualifications

· Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade C- or its approved equivalent;

· Certificate in Business Management or records and Archive management or its equivalent from a recognized institution;

· Computer skills in relevant packages from a recognized institution;

· Advanced Certificate in Business Management or Records and Archive management or its equivalent from a recognized institution will be an added advantage; and

· Demonstrate competence and ability

Responsibilities

· Undertake day-to-day management of Purchasing,

· Supplies and Stores activities;

· Filing and moving documents between the sections;

· Dispatch procurement and stores documents for signatures as directed;

· Maintain records of all receipts and balancing all the bin cards in the stores’

· Prepare and circulating Purchase Requisition Notes(PRN) and Local Purchase Orders (LPO) for the awarded items; and

· Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time.





Clerical Officer (3 Posts)

BUC SCALE 5

Qualifications

· Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade C- or its approved equivalent;

· Certificate in Business Management or records and Archive management or its equivalent from a recognized institution;

· Computer skills in relevant packages from a recognized institution;

· Advanced Certificate in Business Management or

· Records and Archive management or its equivalent from a recognized institution will be an added advantage; and

· Demonstrate competence and ability.

Responsibilities

· Receive correspondences /mail from various sources – internal and external;

· Dispatch mail and other documents internally and externally;

· Control and trace the movement of files and documents within the organization;

· Open / close files as required;

· Update and maintain files by filing documents;

· Promptly retrieve and avail the required records and information;

· Compile statistical records, and avail information to action officers; and

· Any other duties that may be assigned by the immediate supervisor.





Procurement Assistant

BUC SCALE 6

Qualifications

· Advanced Certified Procurement and Supply Professional or equivalent from a recognized institution;

· KSCE or its equivalent with a mean score of C;

· Three (3) years’ work experience in a busy organization;

· Computer skills in relevant packages from a recognized institution;

· Demonstrate competence and ability

Responsibilities

· Undertake day-to-day management of Purchasing, Supplies and Stores activities;

· File and move documents between the sections;

· Dispatch procurement and stores documents for signatures as directed;

· Maintain records of all receipts and balancing all the bin cards in the stores;

· Prepare and circulating Purchase Requisition Notes (PRN) and Local Purchase Orders (LPO) for the awarded items; and

· Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time.





Library Assistant II

BUC SCALE 6

Qualifications

· Certificate in Library and Information Studies from a recognized institution;

· Served for at least five (5) years as a Library Assistant in a well-established library/information centre, and

· Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education with a minimum grade of D+ or its acceptable equivalent with at least a C- in any of the following subjects: Mathematics, History, English or Kiswahili.

· Those who will have worked in an automated academic library will have an added advantage.

Responsibilities

· Shelving, circulation tasks and information outreach activities;

· Cataloguing, classification;

· OPAC’s and CD-ROMS including electronic information searching for library users;

· Sending reminder notices for overdue publications; and

· Any other duties that may be assigned from time to time.





Assistant Farm Manager

BUC SCALE 7

Qualifications

· Diploma in Farm management or General Agriculture or Animal Health;

· Higher National Department or equivalent, is an added advantage Six (6) years relevant working experience;

· Two (2) year contract renewable based on Performance

Responsibilities

· Supervising farm activities, supervision of all operations including controlling, organizing, planning and coordinating all farm assets and developing farm units; and

· Any other duties that may be assigned from time to time





Administrative Assistant (4 Posts)

BUC SCALE 7

Qualifications

· A Bachelor’s Degree relevant in administration and/or management from a recognized institution;

· At least three (3) years relevant work experience;

· Computer skills in relevant packages from recognized institution; and

· Postgraduate qualification and/ or work experience will be an added advantage.

Responsibilities

· Work under the general guidance of a senior officer in a department in Academic or Administrative division;

· Supervising staff under them;

· Assisting in the implementation of administrative functions of the department;

· Taking minutes in various University committees;

· Data entry in the department/section/school; and

· Any other duties that may be assigned from time to time.





Senior Accounts Assistant I

BUC SCALE 8

Qualifications

· Passed CPA II;

· 5 Years Relevant Working Experience;

· Served as Senior Accounts Assistant II or equivalent for a minimum period of 3 years;

· Knowledge in Financial Management Information Systems; and

· Certificate of relevant computer packages from a recognized institution.

Responsibilities

· Verification of vouchers and committal documents;

· Data capture, maintenance of primary records such as cash books, ledgers and vote books registers;

· Preparation of management reports, such as, imprests and expenditure return reports;

· Receiving duly processed payments and receipt vouchers;

· Writing cheques and posting payments and receipting vouchers in the cash books;

· Updating of cash books on daily basis;

· Ensuring security of cheque books; and

· Any other duties that may be assigned from time to time

How to Apply

All applicants must satisfy the Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya by getting clearances from the following bodies: Higher Education Loans Board (HELB); Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC); Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA); Credit Reference Bureau (CRB); Commission for University Education (CUE); and Current Certificate of Good Conduct from the National Police Service (NPS).

The deadline for receiving applications for all the positions advertised is 11th November, 2019 at 5.00 pm. The reference number of the position applied for should be clearly indicated and three (3) copies of the Application addressed and sent to: The Principal, Bomet University College, P.O Box 701-20400, BOMET.

Bomet University College is an Equal Opportunity Employer.