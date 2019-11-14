Thursday, November 14, 2019 - A 34-year old Kenyan man residing in the United States has been charged for sexually assaulting another man in prison.





The suspect, Clifford Kamau Ibirithi, is accused of choking and raping his cellmate into unconsciousness while being detained in the ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) section of the York County Jail in February of this year.





Kamau is also wanted over several felonies including sexual assault, strangulation, and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, assault by prisoner and aggravated harassment by prisoner.





According to the York Dispatch, the victim told investigators that Ibirithi had moved into his cell two days prior to the reported assault.





The victim said he woke up to use the bathroom the night of February 21 and felt pressure around his neck and realized it was a chokehold and lost consciousness shortly after Kamau anally penetrated him.





The victim added that he was unconscious for two or three minutes and that when he woke up, he was suffering from rectal pain and was lying on the floor with his pants off.





Medical records indicated that the victim suffered bruises on his ear, neck, and legs. The report also said the victim suffered multiple lacerations and abrasions in the rectal area.





Tests matched the DNA collected from Ibirithi and the DNA on fluid collected from the victim.





However, Kamau told police during an interview that the two men had engaged in consensual sexual activity.





Kamau has since been freed from ICE detention and is believed to be living in Tacoma, Washington, and has previous convictions for shoplifting and DUI in Delaware.



