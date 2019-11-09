Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA)

Vacant Position: Field Officer – Youth Employment Project (YEP)

32 Positions

Reporting To: Associate Field Manager

Start Date: 2nd December 2019

Location: Nairobi

Duration: 1 Month

Deadline to Apply: 17th November 2019

Eligibility: Position open to local Kenyan hires only.

About Innovations for Poverty Action: Innovations for Poverty Action (IPA) is an international non-profit research organization dedicated to discovering and promoting effective solutions to global poverty problems.

IPA works in partnership with development partners and academic researchers to create and evaluate approaches potential solutions to poverty problems using randomized evaluations in the fields of health, education, microfinance, governance and agriculture. We also mobilize and support these decision makers to use these solutions to build better programs and policies at scale.

About the Project: IPA is evaluating a nationwide focused Youth Employment Project (YEP). IPA has been tasked with developing and implementing all aspects of baseline and follow-up surveys of two impact evaluations on jobs and youth employment. As part of this project, data will be collected, and impact evaluations will be carried out in order to analyse the impact of different interventions included under different components. This study will inform policy and the literature on entrepreneurship in developing countries.

About the Position: The Field Officer under the general supervision of the Associate Field Manager and within the limits of Innovations for Poverty Action-Kenya policies will implement survey field activities and functions. Below is a list of some of the general duties and responsibilities of the Field Officer, to be carried out as needed according to the determination of the Associate Field Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities:

· Data collection on SurveyCTO: Assist with translations, piloting surveys and actual data collection.

· Ensure proper respondent screening for eligibility and administration of informed consent.

· Providing feedback during debriefs on field operations and survey instruments that will inform and monitor improvements in project operations.

· Ensure data integrity is maintained always and minimize errors in survey administration

· Completion of scheduled activities each day in a timely manner including keeping logs of work accomplished and call backs as assigned by SFO and and the YEP management.

· Interact with community members with the highest level of integrity and understanding.

· Assist in daily electronic devices maintenance and storage

· FO will be required to attend an intensive one-week training prior to data collection and thereafter as needed.

· Other tasks as assigned by the SFO/AFM/FM/RM.

Qualifications and Experience:

Required:

· Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in social sciences, public policy, or related fields.

· 2-3 years of field research experience. Extensive experience in implementing data collection.

· Previous experience in translation and survey administration.

· Demonstrated experience in data collection at various levels (planning, piloting and collecting)

· Excellent management and organizational skills.

· Flexible, self-motivating, able to manage multiple tasks efficiently and team player

· Effective communication skills with fluency in English and Swahili

· Previous tablet-based survey experience / computer literate.

Desired:

· Experience in conducting data collection

· Experience in developing work plan, survey tracking and reporting.

· Demonstrated ability to work in demanding environment.

How to Apply

CLICK HERE to apply online