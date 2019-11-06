Wednesday November 6, 2019 -National Assembly Majority Leader, Aden Duale, has disputed the 2019 census results, insisting that the figures are inaccurate.





On Monday, President Uhuru Kenyatta received the report which places Kenya's population at 47.6 million, an increase of 9 million in a decade.





Duale called for fresh audit of the results, arguing that the data is full of inconsistencies which waters down the credibility.





"You cannot stop the tyranny of numbers. You cannot stop human beings walking on the streets. The game is not played in the boardrooms but the bedroom," he said.





"Don't think that you can cook numbers. If you want to sustain your tyranny take it to the bedroom, not the boardroom,” he added.





Duale said the results are not for the actual remuneration that took place as they were doctored.





"If you have too many men who do they marry? Do they marry themselves? We want the raw data and server opened," he added.





Already, leaders from Nyamira, Kisii, Busia, Murang'a, Nyandarua, Mandera among other counties have disowned the results.





But KNBS boss Zachary Mwangi defended the figures, saying the numbers reflect Kenyans who were in the country at the time of the count in August.





"The results show population distribution, that is the number of people, number of households as well as the average size at national, county and subcounty level per administrative unit. There is a difference between administrative unit and political unit,"

Mwangi said.



