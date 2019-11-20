Tuesday, November 26, 2019 - A Kenyan-American has become the first black person to receive the prestigious University of Connecticut’s Rhodes Scholar.





Wanjiku Gatheru, 20, is among 32 people in United States selected to the American Rhodes Scholar Class of 2020 to pursue postgraduate studies at the University of Oxford in England.





Wanjiku, who is a senior majoring in Environmental Studies with minors in Global Studies and Urban and Community Studies and her counterparts, were selected from a pool of 963 applicants nominated by their colleges and universities, and who were then narrowed down to a smaller group of students who went through a rigorous interview process.





Reacting to the good news, Wanjiku told the university paper, UConn Today that she was stunned to hear her name announced on Saturday as one of the newest Rhodes Scholars.





“It felt surreal. I still haven’t been able to shake the sense of disbelief,” she sis quoted saying.





Taking to twitter, an elated Wanjiku thanked her parents (two Kenyan immigrants) for her great accomplishment.





“Just when I think I’ve run out of tears, they just. keep. Coming.





“I am a 2020 Rhodes Scholar. The 1st in UConn’s history and (by the looks of archives) the first Black person to receive the Rhodes, Truman, and Udall. This is unreal. Mom and Dad – I did it!!” she posted.





In 2019, she was a Truman Scholar and Udall Scholar, the first student in UConn’s history to win those illustrious honors in the same year.





Gatheru says she plans to pursue a public service career that empowers and supports culturally competent, community-based environmental solutions — particularly focusing on centering the expertise of frontline communities of color.





“The environmental movement is at a crucial crossroads. We have only 12 years to create climate policy that works to both decarbonize our economy and center equity. I want to help make that happen,” she said.