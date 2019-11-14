Friday November 1, 2019 - Sleuths from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested 14 Government officers today for allegedly soliciting for bribes from the general public before rendering services.





Addressing a Press Conference at Vigilance House, Inspector General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai, said that detectives acted following persistent complaints from members of the public about corruption and delay of services at ACK Bishop House offices in Upper Hill.





Among those arrested include Civil Registration Bureau Regional Coordinator, Paul Kagiri, Principal Records Officer, Charles Akwoni, Principal Civil Registration Officer, Charity Mwadime, and her assistant, Jane Maina.





Others are Patrick Silla and Peter Nganga, both civil registration officers, Joyce Keitany, an assistant and Assistant Office Administrator, Maxmilla Ouma.





Mutyambai noted that the multi-agency team carrying the operation has also raided several hospitals in the city believed to be “part of the cartels aiding and abetting the irregular and illegal issuance of birth certificates”.





On Thursday, Interior CS, Fred Matiangi, suspended Mwadime and Kagiri saying they were embarrassing the Government.





“Already, two senior officers at the CRB have been interdicted and investigations into the facilitation of corruption into the issuance of certificates are ongoing,” Matiangi said in Taita Taveta.



