Tuesday, November 5, 2019 - Eleven people were arrested on Tuesday for impersonating Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidates in a private school in Kisii County.





The proprietor of the school was also arrested and will be arraigned in court on Wednesday.





Speaking about the incident, Education CS, Prof George Magoha said the plot is part of a wider scheme to manipulate the ongoing examinations in Nyanza region and warned of tough action against any teacher or education official abetting cheating.





Magoha also revealed that he was aware that some parents had contributed a lot of money to bribe those manning the containers where the exams are stored but reiterated that security has been heightened.





“There are still a few center managers who seem to have collected a lot of money from people and what they are trying to do is now to justify that money has to be accounted for,” the CS said.





“Keep watching to avoid earlier exposure, this morning we told them in every container to read and read again and this are people who managed schools, so you can’t say you opened it by mistake, that one we cannot hold and that why you will be responsible for your own mistake,” Magoha explained.





On Monday, a KCSE supervisor in Kibra, Nairobi, was arrested after she allegedly unknowingly opened the wrong examination papers.





The papers were recalled from the students after two streams had received the said papers on their desks but the Education Ministry said that all scripts were intact and no questions leaked.