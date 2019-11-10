Tuesday, November 5, 2019 - Citizen TV’s 10 over 10 show host, Willis Raburu, is a happily married man who frequently posts photos displaying PDAs with his beautiful wife but Kenyans keep questioning the couple’s intentions of having kids.





Some heartless social media trolls have been mocking the energetic host and telling him to use the same energy he uses to host the ratchet 10 over 10 show in his bedroom.





Raburu has finally addressed the trolls and begged Kenyans to be sensitive when it comes to matters of child bearing.





According to the big size TV host, you don’t know what married couples that don’t have kids are going through and so you ought to be sensitive when discussing matters of bearing children.





“One of the greatest things my wife has taught me is to be happy at whatever state we are in. So we don´t really pay attention to pressures.





However, I will say this, society does put a lot of pressure on people to bring forth children and it´s okay. But we all have to be sensitive to people´s feelings because you never know what they have been through or are going through. We must, therefore, articulate our desires with a dose of sensitivity.” He said.





Willis added that he is looking forward to becoming a father and promised to be the best dad when God blesses him with a kid.





“I am looking forward to the day I will hear a little angel call me daddy. My father has taught me so much and I have had such an example from him, so I am eager to one day build on that with the help of God to be the best father I can be.” He further said.



