Thursday, October 17, 2019 - Ugandan socialite turned businesswoman, Zari Hassan, has aimed a career ending tackle at her baby daddy and ex-lover, Diamond Platinumz.





The mother of five was incensed after a fan claimed that Diamond’s Kenyan girlfriend, Tanasha Donna, stole the Tanzanian singer from her.





The fan went on to warn Zari, albeit tongue in the cheek, not to step in Kenya or else she could also be stolen just like her expensive perfume recently got stolen from her luggage while aboard a KQ flight from JKIA to Entebbe.





This is after Zari took to social media to rant about losing her items while flying with Kenya Airways.





“Your Baby daddy was stolen from Kenya, now your perfume is stolen from Kenya, Next time they will steal you, don’t step in Kenya Mama Tee. They officially don’t want you,” the fan identified as Njau Brenda wrote.





In her response, Zari, who is known for her savage clapbacks wrote:





“He (Diamond) was never stolen but was found in the gutters I had left him,” Auch!





