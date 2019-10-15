Tuesday, October 15, 2019-Ugandan socialite and Diamond Platnumz’s ex-wife, Zari Hassan, has called out Kenya Airways (KQ) after losing her expensive luggage.
The self-declared boss-lady claims that she lost an expensive suit and perfumes she received during her recent birthday when enroute to Entebbe aboard a KQ flight.
Zari futher said that the airline has in the past rubbed her the wrong way but she chose to keep mum.
The socialite cum businesswoman ranted on Instagram after losing her luggage in the KQ flight saying “So disappointed in Kenya Airlines. I've been loyal, but you always do me wrong. The other times I've ignored, but not today. All my perfumes i received as gifts from my friends in Dubai just disappeared. What am i supposed to wear for my meeting. Let's not ignore the fact that your flights are always delayed and no explanations are given to passengers, still I ignored. I've never been on a KQ flight that’s on time. Shame on you. @officialkenyaairways you have my return date better make sure someone finds me in the lounge and return what belongs to me. I didn't travel for free, you set me back $2440, now i want what's mine back Periodt! And we will end this relationship in peace.”
