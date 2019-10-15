Tuesday, October 15, 2019-

Ugandan socialite and Diamond Platnumz’s ex-wife, Zari Hassan, has called out Kenya Airways (KQ) after losing her expensive luggage.





The self-declared boss-lady claims that she lost an expensive suit and perfumes she received during her recent birthday when enroute to Entebbe aboard a KQ flight.





Zari futher said that the airline has in the past rubbed her the wrong way but she chose to keep mum.





But this time round, she couldn’t take it any-more.





The socialite cum businesswoman ranted on Instagram after losing her luggage in the KQ flight saying “ So disappointed in Kenya Airlines. I've been loyal, but you always do me wrong. The other times I've ignored, but not today. All my perfumes i received as gifts from my friends in Dubai just disappeared. What am i supposed to wear for my meeting. Let's not ignore the fact that your flights are always delayed and no explanations are given to passengers, still I ignored. I've never been on a KQ flight that’s on time. Shame on you. @officialkenyaairways you have my return date better make sure someone finds me in the lounge and return what belongs to me. I didn't travel for free, you set me back $2440, now i want what's mine back Periodt! And we will end this relationship in peace.”







