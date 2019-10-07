Monday October 7, 2019 - Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, has accused his fellow Mt Kenya MPs of engaging in senseless activities.





Speaking on Sunday, Kuria accused Jubilee, which has since been divided into the Kieleweke and Tanga Tanga groups, of engaging in parroting on behalf of other politicians.





He claimed that while they are busy endorsing others for the presidency in the 2022 polls, they have left the country and her people unattended.





He termed this as the reason why he no longer attends Jubilee Party political functions, saying that he finds it better pushing for the interests of his area instead.





"When I say Mt Kenya MPs parrot, they compete in parroting on who is more loyal to this faction or the other.”





“And this is why I no longer attend the rallies because I asked myself; I will parrot, but who will take care of our region?" he said on K24's Punchline.





Asked if the decision has anything to do with the entry of former Premier Raila Odinga after his truce with President Uhuru Kenyatta, the Mt Kenya kingpin, he said it has.





But at the same time, Kuria said that the Kieleweke and Tanga Tanga fights are to a larger extent to blame.





He also added that some politicians are propagating the fights for personal gain.





"Certainly yes, to some extent, but there are also investors in chaos who thrive in division," Kuria noted.



