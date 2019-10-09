Wednesday October 9, 2019 - A new bill is set to allow Kenyans to gain access to information on income, assets and liabilities of persons holding public offices as the Government ups its fight against corruption.





If the Lifestyle Audit Bill 2019 that is in the Senate is passed into law, the wealth of top state officials including President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto will be disclosed to the public.





The Bill demands that wealth declaration be made available to the public through a website.





The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) will be in charge of hosting the website.





“The contents of a declaration or clarification (on income, assets and liabilities) under this Act shall be accessible to the public,” part of the proposed Bill reads.





The Bill will also require the wealth of spouses and dependent children of public officers to be filed with the EACC.





A hefty fine of Ksh5 million or a two-year jail term or both will be applied upon the presentation of false or misleading information.





Currently, the law demands that public officers declare their wealth every two years.





However, their declaration statements remain confidential.



