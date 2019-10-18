Friday, October 18, 2019 - Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, has fired back at Miguna Miguna after he revealed that Ida Odinga sired kids with other men because the former Prime Minister shoots blanks during sex.





Miguna accused Raila of shooting blanks and even named the real biological fathers of his children.





Raila’s foot-soldier, Babu Owino, claims that Miguna is suffering from a long dry spell and that’s why he keeps posting petty things on his twitter page.





He told the exiled lawyer to find a woman and release pressure instead of using lotions to satisfy his sexual thirst.





“ Miguna miguna you need a woman to release pressure,it’s high time you stop using lotion/a toyo soap.” Babu posted on his official Instagram page.