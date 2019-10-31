Thursday October 31, 2019 -Former Kasarani MP, Elizabeth Ongoro, on Thursday surrendered herself to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) officials.





Ongoro is wanted over allegations of embezzlement of public funds amounting to Ksh48.9 million over the construction of a non-existent secondary school in Kasarani during her tenure as the area legislator.





EACC had ordered her to present herself after being given the go-ahead by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin Haji to place her as well as her husband, Ferdinand Masha Kenga, under investigation.





The commission established that the award of the contract for the construction of the non-existent Kasarani Girls High School was made without due regard to procurement laws.





The former MP was listed alongside 20 other individuals targeted by the agency over the embezzlement scandal.





Detectives at the EACC had issued an order for Ms Ongoro to answer to the allegations that she had been privy to a ghost project that cost the taxpayer millions.





