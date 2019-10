Because you like asking, “what do you want me to do?”, allow me to tell you that you must save yourself, because if you don’t, President Uhuru, the revolution will eat you. You can fight corruption if you really wanted to. At your disposal is Parliament, where you have a majority, courtesy of your handcheque with Raila Odinga. You have the National Intelligence Service, Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Military Intelligence, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, the Judiciary, Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), the National Police Service and the Military. All the people in these offices would do their jobs very well if they knew they had the backing of the President.