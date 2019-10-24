Thursday October 24, 2019 - Embattled Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko admitted on Wednesday to paying millions of shillings to Amaco Insurance, a company linked to the City Hall money trail in which he is entangled in.





Speaking on Wednesday night on KTN, Sonko, however, dismissed claims that the huge payment smacked of corruption.





“I want to confirm to Kenyans that it is indeed true that I paid Amaco, which is associated with Deputy President William Ruto, for the services he had rendered to the County,” Sonko said.





According to Sonko, the Nairobi County Government entered into a contract with the insurance company before he became Governor.





Sonko explained that Amaco sub-contracted panel beating to another company he said is owned by his friend.





Documents show that Amaco Insurance has had a running contract since 2013 to insure Nairobi County Government vehicles.





On the other hand, the same company has an ongoing three-year contract with Arbab Auto Care Ltd, a garage located on Kangundo Road, where the County Government’s vehicles are taken for repairs.





He rejected claims that the award of the tender was flawed saying that Amaco was subjected to a competitive and rigorous process before the tender was awarded.





Arbab is owned by Anthony Otieno Ombok, alias Jamal, who is alleged to have paid the Governor Sh3.4 million.



