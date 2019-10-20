Sunday October 20, 2019 -COTU boss Francis Atwoli made unexpected remarks on Saturday while addressing mourners at Bungoma County during the burial of KTN anchor Mary Kilobi's brother.





The unionist who's on several occasions downplayed DP William Ruto's 2022 presidential bid, changed his tune when he asked Western Kenya leaders to work with the DP.





While criticising ANC Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi, Atwoli showed his rare support of Ruto, urging the Luhya MPs to work with him.





"I thank MPs like Didmus Baraza who are working with Ruto. They are negotiating. Let them do so,” Atwoli stated.





"People (MPs) are out there negotiating for their political benefit. You (Mudavadi) are saying you can't follow anyone. And you are not there negotiating,” stated Atwoli.





A week ago while speaking at Bukhwala Seventh Day Adventist Church in Khwisero Constituency, Atwoli took a swipe at Ruto, telling him to stop wasting time campaigning to become President in 2022 because that will not happen.





He noted that the DP lacked the credibility to serve as President.





The COTU boss affirmed his belief that the Luhya community would never support Ruto's presidential bid.





“If the Deputy President thinks he can win the support of the Luhya community by frequenting western region to attend church functions and making donations, he is mistaken. Some of our leaders have become cheap and are busy chasing handouts,” Atwoli reiterated.





However, Atwoli's latest remarks on Ruto's political career came as a shocker to Western Kenya MPs, considering the unionist previous stand on Ruto's bid for the presidency.



