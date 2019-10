This came to the fore after visiting Mugwenu doctors. When I found that he had been cheating, it hit me so hard to an extent that I have never recovered from the ordeal 10 years down the line. The lady I spoke with is my high school friend and she is married with two children. She informed me that one of her husband’s coworkers had become a thorn in her flesh. Her husband met this new woman during a seminar in Nairobi and he could not control himself. Her bae was hooked to the new woman and an illicit affair was born. The man decided to rent her a house in Donholm for this coworker.