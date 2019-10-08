WITCHES BLACK MAGIC





Witches’ Black Magic





Black magic is one of the most popular, dangerous and discriminated forms of magic existing in nature due to it’s profound associations with Satanism, evil spirits and demons. Black Magic is essentially the oldest form of magic and has found reference in the historical records of earliest human civilizations.





It has been believed that Black Magic is only practiced by cursed, unethical and disgraced women who call themselves witches and it deals in conjuring negative energy to cause harm, disruption and malice. Numerous people believe that black magic is bad and white magic is good. However, this is not the case. Black Magic is considered to be a superior form of magic which involves procuring advanced expertise to conjure superior and more powerful spells.



Components of Black Magic



Black Magic is generally used to drastically alter someone’s state of being. Much like money, black magic does have a characteristic of it’s own. It’s neither good nor evil. The intention entirely depends on the person who is using it. Black Magic is strong decisive magic and is capable of making positive alterations to someone’s life. It can be used to conjure positive energy and ward off everything that is evil and malicious. Most of the powers of Black Magic and derived from the energy of the Moon and witches are traditionally believed to be more competent in casting Black Magic spells.



Powers of witches



Witches are essentially considered to be the originator of Black Magic. Due to their superpowers they can live long, cast some of the most strongest and deadliest of spells, many of which could be irreversible. They can use black magic to bless and curse with equal elan. They can put a hex on someone, cast strong love spells and are even known to awaken the dead from their eternal sleep. They can speak to spirits and animals alike.





Through incessant devil worship and praying to Lord Saturn, they gather myriad paranormal powers which make them extremely dangerous.



Witches spend a considerable time connecting with the divine powers of nature. Their self –assurance makes them open to communicating with every realm of nature. They can command the wind and the clouds to act to their wishes. Such ascetic authority takes years to acquire.



Contrary to the popular belief that witches only cause harm and havoc, they use Black Magic to heal, help and protect people. They only resort to casting blights and curses to individuals who are deceiving and malicious – people who exploit others for their own selfish means.



Witches and Black Magic



With the help of Black Magic, witches can perform necromancy, shamanism and possession. With such paranormal activities they tend to protect the society they thrive in, although they themselves prefer to live secluded. It is believed that witches generally practice stringent Black magic rituals in social groups in the middle of the night. The accumulated super power, thus conjured can bring about extensive divine powers which can be utilized in either good or evil ways.



