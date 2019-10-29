Tuesday, October 29, 2019 - Celebrated comedian turned radio host, Felix Odiwuor better known as Jalang’o, has opened on why he kept his relationship off social media.





Jalang’o caught many by surprise over the wee kend when he unveiled his wife, a sexy Taita lady called Amina Chao.





While not much is known about Amina, we have established that she works in the General Trade Visibility and Events Department of Safaricom Limited.





Speaking during his radio show, Jalang’o revealed the two have been dating for long adding that they kept the relationship under wraps for two reasons:





“Unadhani tumejuana juzi, tulijuana kitambo lakini yeye siyo mtu anapenda mtandaoni na pia kazi yake haimuruhusu”,he said.





On the same breath, Jalang’o stated that he has nothing against Luo ladies after netizens accused successful Luo men of looking down upon their sisters by getting wives from other tribes.





“Huwezi hesabu wajaluo wameoa nje kuliko wajaluo wameoa ndani,na nilipo oa mke wangu sikuona wala sikujua kabila lake”





“Sikufurahia jinsi watu walikuwa wakiongolea dada zangu wakijalu kweye mtandaoni, mama yangu ni mjaluo dadangu ni mjaluo iyo kitu sikupenda kabisa,msionge vibaya kuhusu dada zangu wa kijaluo ni wasichana wazuri sana na kabila haikuwa chanzo hata kimoja kwangu kuoa na mpenda mke wangu sana.”



