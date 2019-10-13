Sunday, October 13, 2019 - City socialite Huddah Monroe has left tongues wagging after she revealed that she would like to have sex with Kenyan marathon legend, Eliud Kipchoge.





Kipchoge wowed the world on Saturday after he became the first human to run a marathon under 2 hrs.





While many are still marveling at the historic feat, Huddah says she would like to test Kipchoge’s bedroom skills and also chop some of the millions he received after smashing the 2 hour marathon barrier.





Taking to Instagram she wrote: “Mimi kama Fisilet,nataka tuone Marathon kwa hio race track ingine ataset record gani, ama kwa ground vitu ni ndiflent??”





However, it is worth noting that Kipchoge is a family man who’s happily married to one wife and has three children.





The wife and the kids were in Vienna to watch him run for the first time with the wife embracing him at the finish line.





Check out the posts below.



