Friday October 4, 2019 - National Assembly Majority Leader, Aden Duale, has sensationally claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta was misled into appointing Mwende Mwinzi as Ambassador to South Korea.





Venting on social media, Duale revealed how some anonymous persons were blackmailing legislators after Parliament rejected Mwinzi's dual citizenship.





This comes even as the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) yesterday announced that it will investigate some public and State officers over the possession of documents related to dual citizenship.





Activist Okiya Omtatah Okoiti petitioned EACC to investigate the nationality of Kenyan MPs after it emerged that many of them are holding dual citizenship which is against the law for State officers.





“We are also aware the Presidency has also been misled so that it can be put in a collision course with Parliament as a way of fighting back with the hope that the intimidation will yield fruits.”





"Section 31 of the Leadership and Integrity Act, 2012 is clear that a person who holds dual citizenship shall upon appointment to a State office not take office before renouncing their other citizenship," Duale ranted.





Duale further noted that Parliament had favoured Mwende Mwinzi in approving her appointment, yet she disappointed them by not denouncing her dual citizenship.





He tore into Omtatah and EACC, alleging that they were being used to manipulate Parliament.





"Now we are even seeing unconfirmed reports that the so-called "public interest litigators" are alleging that some Members of Parliament including me have dual citizenship.”





"This is laughable, a total shame, fake & requires to be treated just as such, total fabrications, generous with falsehoods and economical with truths," Duale tweeted.



