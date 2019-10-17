Thursday October 17, 2019 - KTN presenter, Tony Gachoka, was arraigned in a Kwale Court on Thursday for causing disturbance at the Diani Airstrip.





Gachoka, who hosts the Pointblank show on KTN, also faced an additional charge of being intoxicated at the airstrip.





Gachoka was arrested on Wednesday evening after he allegedly refused to go through a security checkpoint, and insisted on boarding the plane with alcoholic drinks.





He was released on a Sh 50,000 cash bail.





The presenter has a home in Nairobi and Diani and according to the prosecution, he caused disturbance while trying to fly to Nairobi.





Despite being one of the most notable media personalities, Gachoka is yet to issue a statement on why he was inebriated.





He is a close friend of award winning journalist, Jeff Koinange.





Two years ago, Gachoka was arrested after he insulted prominent Nairobi businessman, Jimmy Wanjigi.





During that time, Gachoka was drunk on live TV while at a programme hosted by Jeff Koinange.



