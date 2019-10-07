Monday, 07 October 201 9- City socialite Huddah Monroe has given her two cents on the viral sex tape linked to controversial Kenyan singer and philanthropist, Akothee.





Akothee came out guns blazing distancing herself from the viral video and Huddah is convinced that that the lady in the tape cannot be the flamboyant singer.





Taking to Instagram, Huddah wrote: “Never watched a sex tape that was so flat like that one you all claiming to is Akoth. It can’t be her with all the energy she has. If it’s her she needs to rewind Selekta video. And start again. We need action,”





“Never watched something so tasteless. I returned it to the sender. They asked why, I told them to watch again and ask themselves why they se nt it to me,” she added.





While dismissing the sex tape last week, Akothee said:





“ Go and tell those idiots who are pushing me to release a sex tape that I will not. I know why you want me to release a sex tape because you have run out of ideas, so you want to steal my styles. Have you ever seen a cat making love? That is Me. Everybody love sex including me, but I will not got and parade my sex everywhere so that you can steal my styles.



