Wednesday, October 16, 2019

-Former MP, Wavinya Ndeti, recently commemorated 3 years since her husband died.





Wavinya’s husband died in 2016 at the Nairobi hospital after his blood pressure shot up drastically.





He was rushed to the ICU where he died several hours later after being admitted at the hospital.





Wavinya shared photos of her husband’s lavish grave-yard that is beautifully designed and remembered the good times they spent together saying ,” My Prince's Resting place till we meet again. Three years seem like yesterday. We loved you and still love you. You will always be in our hearts. Missed by darling, children and family. Continue resting in your father's bosom in Jesus name.”











