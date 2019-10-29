Tuesday October 29, 2019 - A section of Jubilee MPs from Mt Kenya region have said they will reject the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) because it short-changes residents of Mt Kenya region.





Speaking on Sunday in a function attended by Deputy President William Ruto in Nyeri, Tetu MP, James Gichuhi, said Mt Kenya residents will reject BBI if it fails to address Wanjiku’s needs.





“As leaders, we should not even debate about the BBI or debate on who will support it or oppose it because we do not know its contents but even if they introduce the BBI or Punguza Mizigo, we know where we are heading and will not be distracted,” Gichuhi said.

“The writing is on the wall.”





“We shall support the DP to the end.”Gichuhi added.





Gichuhi’s sentiments were echoed by Mathira MP, Rigathi Gachagua, who said this is not the time to think about the BBI but about how to improve the lives of tea, coffee and milk farmers.





"Let them stay with the BBI in Nairobi.”





“We want them to first address milk, tea and coffee prices before engaging us on BBI politics,” Gachagua said.





Gachagua also said MPs cannot sit in Parliament to elect a powerful Prime Minister if there is no proportional representation.



