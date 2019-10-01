Tuesday October 1, 2019 - Nyali MP, Mohammed Ali, popularly known as MOHA, has sent a stern message to President Uhuru Kenyatta regarding a controversial Government directive to importers that required them to move all containers headed to Nairobi via the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR).





Speaking during a protest held on Monday, Ali stated that Mombasa residents will not allow their products to be taken to Naivasha.





"I want CS Devolution and CS Transport to know that Mombasa residents are valued as well and we will not allow that their products are taken to Naivasha so that Mombasa residents can die of hunger.”





"We will fight and protect the future of Mombasa and Coast region at-large.”





“It’s all about People's Power!" he stated.





He further stated that the President Uhuru Kenyatta needed to affirm where his loyalty lay regarding the monopoly of the SGR.





"Mr. President, it is either you are with us or not.”





“Sisi hatutabembelezana. Sisi hatutakubali maziwa ya watoto wetu ipelekwe Naivasha. (We will not allow our children's milk (sic) to be taken to Naivasha" he stated.





Further, the vocal MP called out on Mombasa leaders who he claimed were secretly working with Uhuru’s Government to enforce SGR's monopoly.





“Some people with us here are hypocrites who have been sitting with people keen to kill Mombasa’s economy,” he stated.



