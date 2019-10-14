Monday October 14, 2019 - A vocal Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) MP has accused Deputy President William Ruto of being behind voter bribery in Kibra constituency.





In a well-attended rally in Kibra on Sunday, Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, accused Ruto of using his aide, Farouk Kibet, to bribe Kibra electorate.





Junet, who is also ODM’s Director of Elections, further warned that the ODM team will storm Ruto’s house and bring it down.





"I have heard that Farouk Kibet is dishing handouts here.”





“If you come across him, just burn him.”





“That's an election offence," Junet said arguing that it's contrary to the law.





"Ruto is busy bribing voters at his Karen home.”





“That's a taxpayers’ house.”





“Next time we see him, we shall storm the residence and burn it," he added.





Junet’s sentiments come days after reports emerged that Karen residents have cautioned Ruto against hosting huge delegations in the area.





The DP has been using the residence to campaign for McDonald Mariga, the Jubilee candidate in Kibra polls.





He will face Imran Okoth of ODM among others in the November 7th poll.



